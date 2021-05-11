How Prince Harry Really Feels About Living In California

Prince Harry has never hidden his dislike of living under the scrutiny of the U.K. media — scrutiny that intensified when he began dating wife Meghan Markle. In 2019, one year after tying the knot, Harry and Meghan sued the Mail for publishing a private letter she penned to her father, as The Guardian reported. In his full statement addressing his and Meghan's treatment by British tabloids, Harry proclaimed he would no longer be a "silent witness to her private suffering," also calling back attention to his mother Princess Diana and her death following a paparazzi car chase in 1997. "I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces," the Duke of Sussex's statement read.

Similarly, the pair doubled down in 2021 on the British press as being a driving force behind their decision to resign as senior members of the royal family. Calling issues of race into play in his March Oprah Winfrey interview, the prince elaborated (via the BBC), "the UK is not bigoted, the UK press is bigoted, specifically the tabloids."

However, when asked if racism in the U.K. — in general — also played a role in the couple's decision to leave, Harry told Winfrey that "it was a large part of it." Given everything that has happened in the last few years, how has the prince been feeling since relocating to California in 2020, a considerable distance from his homeland? Keep reading!