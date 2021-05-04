Oprah Reveals New Information About Prince Harry's TV Series About Mental Health
A TV series about mental health created by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey will finally air in May 2021. The Apple TV+ series was first announced in April 2019 on Harry and Meghan Markle's Sussex Royal Instagram account. At the time, it was revealed that Harry and Oprah would be co-creators and executive producers on the multi-part documentary. The caption also shared that the series would "focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive."
This isn't the first time that Harry has shown an interest in mental health advocacy. "This commitment builds on The Duke of Sussex's long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, where he has candidly shared personal experience and advocated for those who silently suffer, empowering them to get the help and support they deserve," the Instagram caption continued.
Harry also shared his own hopes for the series, writing, "Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive — sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better."
Until now, there was no hint as to when the series would hit Apple TV+. However, Oprah seemingly just spilled the beans.
Oprah confirmed that the series was only weeks away
Although neither Oprah Winfrey nor Prince Harry have confirmed the exact release date, the veteran TV host told Drew Barrymore that the series would drop in just a few weeks.
In late April 2021, Oprah appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show alongside Dr. Bruce D. Perry to promote a book about trauma and healing that they had written together. "I want to just say that Dr Perry and I have also, for the past two years, along with Prince Harry and Apple, we've been working on this mental health series that's coming out in May on Apple," she said.
Oprah also previously mentioned the show during her bombshell interview with Meghan and Harry in early March, per Express. After Meghan Markle revealed that she had struggled with her mental health during her time as a senior member of the royal family, Oprah told her that nobody should have to go through that, adding, "And, you know, Harry and I are working on this mental health series for Apple, and yeah, we hear a lot of these stories."