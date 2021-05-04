Oprah Reveals New Information About Prince Harry's TV Series About Mental Health

A TV series about mental health created by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey will finally air in May 2021. The Apple TV+ series was first announced in April 2019 on Harry and Meghan Markle's Sussex Royal Instagram account. At the time, it was revealed that Harry and Oprah would be co-creators and executive producers on the multi-part documentary. The caption also shared that the series would "focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive."

This isn't the first time that Harry has shown an interest in mental health advocacy. "This commitment builds on The Duke of Sussex's long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, where he has candidly shared personal experience and advocated for those who silently suffer, empowering them to get the help and support they deserve," the Instagram caption continued.

Harry also shared his own hopes for the series, writing, "Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive — sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better."

Until now, there was no hint as to when the series would hit Apple TV+. However, Oprah seemingly just spilled the beans.

