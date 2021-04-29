Royal Expert Makes Bombshell Claims About Harry's Feelings Regarding The Oprah Interview Today

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made quite a few bombshell claims during that interview, specifically one involving race. They told Oprah that there were concerns over the skin tone of their first-born child. "They didn't want him to be a prince, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn't going to receive security," Meghan told Oprah, referring to The Firm, according to People magazine. She went on to say that there was "in tandem the conversation of, 'He won't be given security. He's not going to be given a title.' And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

Additionally, Meghan spoke out about her struggle with her mental health, admitting that she had contemplated suicide at one point, according to Vox. She went on to say that she wasn't afforded the help that she needed, which was one of the reasons that she and Harry felt the need to step down as senior members of the royal family. At the time of the interview, Meghan and Harry chose to speak out because they felt as though they wanted to share their side of the story; to put an end to "false narratives," a source told Hollywood Life. However, now that several weeks have passed, one has to wonder if there are there any regrets. Read on for more.