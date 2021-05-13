Prince Harry Reveals The Truth About The Strained Relationship With His Father

Prince Harry has been open about his relationship with his father Prince Charles, which is currently a bit frosty. His bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March did not put his father in the best light when he said (via Town & Country), "My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that."

Harry also revealed there's an enormous amount of pressure as a member of the royal family since everyone is watching your every move. "That's a part of the job," he said. "It's a part of the role. That's what's expected, no matter who you are in the family, no matter what's going on in your personal life, no matter what's just happened."

He seems committed to improving his relationship with his father, adding, "There's a lot of hurt that happened. And I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship." Where do Harry and Charles stand today? Keep reading for more details.