Prince Harry Reveals The Truth About The Strained Relationship With His Father
Prince Harry has been open about his relationship with his father Prince Charles, which is currently a bit frosty. His bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March did not put his father in the best light when he said (via Town & Country), "My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that."
Harry also revealed there's an enormous amount of pressure as a member of the royal family since everyone is watching your every move. "That's a part of the job," he said. "It's a part of the role. That's what's expected, no matter who you are in the family, no matter what's going on in your personal life, no matter what's just happened."
He seems committed to improving his relationship with his father, adding, "There's a lot of hurt that happened. And I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship." Where do Harry and Charles stand today? Keep reading for more details.
Prince Harry wants to break the cycle of his family's 'genetic pain'
Prince Harry lit into Prince Charles during his appearance on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, where he said he moved to California to "break the cycle" of "pain" he endured as a member of the royal family (via Daily Mail). Harry claimed his father "suffered" because he was raised by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and later "treated me the way he was treated," referring to it as "genetic pain."
Harry took his father to task as he opened up about his seemingly intense ways, saying, "I don't think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on, basically." He continued, "It's a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say 'you know what, that happened to me, I'm going to make sure that doesn't happen to you'."
Harry said things began to make sense when he pieced together Prince Charles' life and got a better understanding of his strict background. He added, "I moved my whole family to the U.S., that wasn't the plan but sometimes you've got to make decisions and put your family first and put your mental health first."