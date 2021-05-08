This Is How Prince William Is Taking Steps In Repairing His Rift With Harry

Prince William and Prince Harry have been at odds for quite some time. Their disagreements extend back to when Harry and his wife Meghan Markle decided that they would step down as senior members of the royal family. During Harry's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, he confirmed such when he described his relationship with his brother as "space," according to The Sun. Since that time, there have been reports — like this one from Us Weekly — that things between the brothers has only gotten worse.

However, after Prince Philip's funeral, William and Harry were seen talking as they walked from St. George's Chapel to nearby Windsor Castle. A body language expert previously told Nicki Swift that there were some positive signs during that chat, and that "there was no sign of tension in their body language," which is clearly a good thing. However, it has been widely reported that William and Harry's rift is still ongoing, regardless of the time they may have spent together in April. Flash forward a few weeks, and it seems that the talk that William and Harry shared after Philip's funeral may have actually held more weight than the world realizes. Keep reading to find out why.