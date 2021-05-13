Prince Harry Reveals How Much He Disliked Royal Life In Stunning New Interview

Prince Harry came out guns blazing when he appeared on the "Armchair Expert" podcast and told Dax Shepherd how he really felt when he was still part of The Firm. The 36-year-old was surprisingly open in the podcast (which Forbes estimates has an approximate monthly audience of 20 million listeners) given that he was shunned after the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview where he and Meghan Markle made bombshell claim after bombshell claim that shocked the world.

Harry was far from contrite, even after the cold reception at his grandfather's funeral. He had crossed the pond to attend Prince Philip's funeral, but family members such as Princess Anne and Prince Edward reportedly "failed to acknowledge" him, per the Mirror. The royals weren't about to condone his wayward behavior with even a simple nod of the head or smile. After all, Harry had made it clear that he wanted to start a new life in the United States.

However, the Duke of Sussex wasn't suitably chastened by the cold front he received UK-side. In fact, it seemed as if he had a score to settle. With his tongue still loosened by the Queen of All Media, Harry played open cards with the podcast host and shared his side of the story. And the payoff was wicked.