The Sad Movie Prince Harry Compared His Life To
Being a part of the British royal family means that you have to be careful about what you say while in public. However, since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their roles as senior royals behind, they've been pretty darn open about what they're up to and what they've been through.
While both Harry and Meghan made surprising and honest revelations during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in March, Harry then followed that up with a conversation with Dax Shepard for the actor's "Armchair Expert" podcast in May. Along with opening up about things like how he and Meghan would try to fool everyone while meeting up in London, the royal also revealed something else about his unique (and arguably unfortunate) circumstances.
Although you might think that Harry is lucky enough to enjoy a real-life fairytale — in that he's a prince, is the queen's grandson, has lived in palaces, etc. — it turns out that he thinks his life is like another fictional story, and it's one that's rather sad.
Prince Harry's life was a 'mix' of this movie and a 'zoo'
On "Armchair Expert," Prince Harry was asked about his life growing up as a royal who is being watched "by the whole world." Harry explained, "It's a mix between 'The Truman Show' and being in a zoo," adding that he didn't have any "choice" about the situation he was born into.
1998's "The Truman Show" told the story of a man, played by Jim Carrey, whose entire life was caught on camera for a television show that he wasn't aware he was on and that was watched by people around the world. That is, until — semi-spoiler — things went very wrong.
As for Harry, he went along with things as long as he was able to, saying, "It's the job, right? Grin and bear it. Get on with it." However, that eventually changed.
"I was in my early twenties and I [was thinking], 'I don't want this job. I don't want to be here. I don't want to be doing this,'" he recalled, referencing his late mother, Princess Diana, and the torment from the media that eventually led to her untimely death. "Look what it did to my mum. How am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family when I know that it's going to happen again?" He added, "I've seen behind the curtain. I've seen the business model. I know how this operation runs ... I don't want to be part of this."