The Sad Movie Prince Harry Compared His Life To

On "Armchair Expert," Prince Harry was asked about his life growing up as a royal who is being watched "by the whole world." Harry explained, "It's a mix between 'The Truman Show' and being in a zoo," adding that he didn't have any "choice" about the situation he was born into.

1998's "The Truman Show" told the story of a man, played by Jim Carrey, whose entire life was caught on camera for a television show that he wasn't aware he was on and that was watched by people around the world. That is, until — semi-spoiler — things went very wrong.

As for Harry, he went along with things as long as he was able to, saying, "It's the job, right? Grin and bear it. Get on with it." However, that eventually changed.

"I was in my early twenties and I [was thinking], 'I don't want this job. I don't want to be here. I don't want to be doing this,'" he recalled, referencing his late mother, Princess Diana, and the torment from the media that eventually led to her untimely death. "Look what it did to my mum. How am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family when I know that it's going to happen again?" He added, "I've seen behind the curtain. I've seen the business model. I know how this operation runs ... I don't want to be part of this."