How Meghan And Harry Would Meet Up In Public In London And Fool Everyone
Prince Harry got candid about his life in a new interview with Dax Shepard on his podcast, Armchair Expert. The Duke of Sussex shared some never-before-heard details about his experience with royal life, and compared it to being an animal watched in a zoo. The interview was, perhaps, the most honest and open one that Harry has done — maybe ever. In fact, the Daily Mail claims that Harry laid "his soul bare" during his chat with Shepard, which seems appropriate, given what Harry openly discussed.
One of the most interesting parts of the interview was when Harry opened up about the first time that Meghan Markle visited him in London. Harry told Shepard that the two would have to meet up "incognito" to basically fool people as a way to keep their relationship private but still try to go out and live a somewhat normal life. Harry detailed one particular experience when he and Meghan met up at a supermarket and were able to fool everyone. Read on for more.
Prince Harry would wear a baseball cap to try to stay off the radar
Because of the media obsession constantly surrounding the royals, Prince Harry admitted that going out in public wasn't exactly easy. When Meghan Markle was in the picture, privacy became even more of a challenge. "The first time Meghan and I met up for her to come and stay with me, we met up in a supermarket in London, pretending we didn't know each other, texting each other from the other side of the aisles," Harry told Dax Shepard on Armchair Expert. "There's people looking at me, giving me all these weird looks, and coming up to me and saying 'hi.' I texted her saying 'is this the right one', and she said 'no you want parchment paper', and I'm like 'where's the parchment paper?!,'" Harry said.
The Duke of Sussex added that he tried to just blend in the very best that he could as to not cause a complete frenzy. "I had baseball cap on, looking down at the floor, trying to stay incognito. It's amazing how much chewing gum you see, it's a mess," Harry said. Things appear to be better for Harry and Meghan now that they live in the UK and are able to go about their daily lives without as much fanfare.