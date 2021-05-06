Did Prince Charles Try To Mend His Relationship With Prince Harry?

Birthdays are a big deal in the royal family, and that includes the households posting celebratory messages on their social media account. Archie Mountbatten-Windor's second birthday is no exception to the rule. The son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned two on May 6 and celebrated with balloons at his home in Montecito, California, per an update on his parents' Archewell Foundation website.

Continuing with the relatively new royal tradition, several members of the royal family posted celebratory wishes for Harry and Meghan's son on their official Instagram accounts. "Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today," Prince William and Kate Middleton wrote on their newly renamed Instagram account, complete with a red balloon and cake emoji, alongside a family picture at Archie's christening in July 2019 (via Harper's Bazaar).

Many royal watchers, however, have a lot to say about Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' birthday message for Archie on their Clarence House account. Specifically, people are wondering whether or not Charles has been trying to mend his relationship with Prince Harry. Find out what Charles really meant by his birthday post for Archie below.