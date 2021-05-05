William And Kate Just Changed Their Instagram Handle. Here's What We Know

Anyone who spends a lot of time online and tends to follow what famous people are up to have likely noticed that the royal family has embraced social media. Along with popping up on Twitter and YouTube, the royals also have a strong presence on Instagram.

If you're interested in keeping up with Queen Elizabeth, then you can visit the general @TheRoyalFamily account. Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, post about their lives at @ClarenceHouse (or rather, their social media team likely posts on their behalf). Of course, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used to be active on Instagram at @SussexRoyal, but have stepped away from their royal account for now. You can also get a glimpse at Princess Eugenie's life on the popular platform, but you won't be able to follow her sister, Princess Beatrice, as she has a private account which "supermodel Karlie Kloss accidentally exposed," according to Cosmopolitan.

However, if you follow Prince William and Kate Middleton, then you might notice that they've changed their Instagram handle. Read on to find out where to find them now, what happened to their old account name, and what people think about the change (hint: people are not impressed with what the royals have chosen for a few different reasons).