The Real Reason Prince William Is Boycotting Social Media

On April 30, Prince William shared on social media that he is taking a stance on an issue that is near and dear to his heart.

For the most part, the royal keeps his Instagram page light-hearted, sharing news on family and events that he and his wife, Kate Middleton, are taking part in. The page has accumulated a following of over 12 million, and everything that he posts earns plenty of attention from his loyal fan base.

In April, the page shared three updates dedicated to a milestone in William and Kate's marriage — 10 years of wedded bliss.

The account took a few opportunities to wish the couple the best on their special day, and fans went wild. One of the more adorable posts included a short video that was accompanied by music. It showed the famous couple and their three kiddos — George, Charlotte, and Louis — running around on the beach and later enjoying s'mores by the campfire. The post was accompanied by a sweet caption that celebrated William and Kate's swoon-worthy romance. "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C," the post read. Many fans left sweet responses and well-wishes for the pair.

But the social media update following their anniversary one took a more serious turn. Keep scrolling for more details on why William is quitting social media... for now.