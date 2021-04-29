The Queen Has A Message For William And Kate

It's hard to believe that Prince William and Kate Middleton's fairytale wedding was 10 years ago, but time has flown by quickly. On April 29, 2011, William and Kate wed at Westminster Abbey in a truly extravagant ceremony, which was also broadcast around the world. Once they tied the knot, they were dubbed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and their journey into a royal marriage officially began.

Upon reaching their 10-year anniversary, it's safe to say that William and Kate have had an eventful marriage thus far. Two years after getting married, the two welcomed their first child, Prince George, only to welcome their second child, Princess Charlotte, just two years after that, via Closer Weekly. And, by 2018, the duo had their third child, Prince Louis.

Of course, not everything has been smooth-sailing for William and Kate. After a difficult year of family drama and the recent death of William's grandfather Prince Philip, the couple's 10-year anniversary also reflects a decade of hardships that they've overcome together.

As William and Kate celebrate their anniversary, they aren't the only ones to do so. Fellow royal family members, including Queen Elizabeth, have posted tributes to the couple — keep reading to see what the queen had to say.