How Prince William Celebrated Princess Charlotte's 6th Birthday

As all the drama surrounding the adults of the House of Windsor persists — with Prince Harry and Prince William still not fully patched up — one wonders how the little members of the British royal family are faring. As Town & Country reported, Carole Middleton, mother to Kate Middleton and the grandmother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, shared a charming revelation in a Saga magazine interview about Prince William's three children: that they have been practicing their green thumb.

"It's important for children to grow up appreciating nature and part of that is allowing them to get a bit muddy," Carole emphasized. Carole told the magazine that the princess and two princes have been helping their grandmother grow her own vegetables, including the likes of potatoes, onions, beets, and carrots. (Her love of gardening and homegrown produce certainly passed down to Kate, who made headlines in 2019 for designing the Chelsea Flower Show's garden, per Architectural Digest.)

While William carried on with princely duties in May, he — and the world — didn't forget the May 2 birthday of his daughter, who just turned 6. Here's what William said when asked about how Charlotte spent her big day.