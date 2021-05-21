How Long Has Prince Harry Been In Therapy For?

The following article contains mentions of substance abuse and mental health issues.

Prince Harry has recently been an open book when it comes to the pressures of royal family life, and he knew he needed help after turning to drugs and alcohol to help him cope with his mother's death, he revealed on his new show, "The Me You Can't See," per the Daily Mail. However, it wasn't until an argument with his wife Meghan Markle that he went to therapy.

"I saw GPs. I saw doctors. I saw therapists. I saw alternative therapists. I saw all sorts of people, but it was meeting and being with Meghan," he said. "I knew that if I didn't do the therapy and fix myself that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with. When she said, 'I think you need to see someone,' it was in reaction to an argument that we had. And in that argument not knowing about it, I reverted back to 12-year-old Harry."

He added: "I quickly established that if this relationship was going to work, that I was going to have to deal with my past because there was anger there and it wasn't anger at her. It was just anger and she recognized it. She saw it," he said (via People).

And now, Harry is revealing how long he's been in therapy. Keep reading for more details.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).