The Truth About Prince Harry's Past Drug Use

Things seem to be finally taking shape for Prince Harry, the recently-estranged royal who decided to give up on his royal duties in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle. The power couple's move to the United States and their signing of a multi-million deal with Netflix to produce short films and documentaries has everyone talking. Besides, their son Archie is also growing up, and Meghan's expecting to be a mother once more. One could say things are finally looking up for Harry!

However, the Harry we know now is quite different from the boy he was around two decades ago. The tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997 opened gaping wounds in a young Harry, and the duke has spoken openly about how her death affects him to this day. That fact, coupled with the extreme public scrutiny that comes with being royalty, took its toll on a young Harry. When the young prince experimented with drugs, it became national — and international — news.

So how did the young prince find himself in the middle of drug usage — and how serious was it? How did his father, Prince Charles, react to his drug habits? Now that Harry is 36 years old, he has been reflecting on his past and is quite vocal about it. As Harry describes, it all happened "all of a sudden."