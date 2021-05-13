Prince Harry Explains Why Meghan Encouraged Him To Go To Therapy

2021 was the year that Prince Harry opened up about his mental health journey, and he's helping others combat similar issues. His docu-series, "The Me You Can't See" is being co-produced by Oprah Winfrey, and is out on May 21 on Apple TV+ (Apple describes it as an effort to "destigmatize" mental health conversations). On Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Harry did not hold back details either. "In today's world it's quite a sensitive subject, not just for people who are sharing, but ultimately the subject matter itself, it has to be handled with care," Harry explained on the show.

The Duke of Sussex also discussed with Shepard, during the 90-minute long conversation, how much royal pressure he's experienced, or someone marrying-in might experience. "I think when you marry into it, especially when it's one of Princess Diana's sons, there is a certain amount of 'OK, what am I actually getting myself in for?'" he said. "But very few people actually know, apart from the Brits, how toxic that element of the U.K. press is."

With wife Meghan Markle disclosing to Oprah in March her own strain to cope mentally with being a British royal — to the point of contemplating suicide, Harry shared that it was Meghan who opened his eyes to the benefits of therapy. Read on for why she finally nudged Harry to seek professional help.