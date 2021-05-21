Prince Harry Is So Scared He's Going To Lose Meghan Markle. Here's Why

Prince Harry's new five-part AppleTV+ series "The Me You Can't See," has been released. In the episodes, the Duke of Sussex gives extremely candid and emotional details about what he has experienced in his life, and what he and his wife, Meghan Markle, went through while they were living as senior members of the royal family.

"Certainly now I will never be bullied into silence...I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence, total neglect. We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job. But Meghan was struggling," Harry told Oprah Winfrey during one episode of "The Me You Can't See," according to the Daily Mail. He went on to compare his life with Meghan to what his late mother, Princess Diana, went through, and revealed that he's so scared that he's going to lose "another woman in [his] life." Keep reading to find out the real reason that Harry is terrified of losing Meghan.