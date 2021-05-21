Prince Harry Is So Scared He's Going To Lose Meghan Markle. Here's Why
Prince Harry's new five-part AppleTV+ series "The Me You Can't See," has been released. In the episodes, the Duke of Sussex gives extremely candid and emotional details about what he has experienced in his life, and what he and his wife, Meghan Markle, went through while they were living as senior members of the royal family.
"Certainly now I will never be bullied into silence...I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence, total neglect. We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job. But Meghan was struggling," Harry told Oprah Winfrey during one episode of "The Me You Can't See," according to the Daily Mail. He went on to compare his life with Meghan to what his late mother, Princess Diana, went through, and revealed that he's so scared that he's going to lose "another woman in [his] life." Keep reading to find out the real reason that Harry is terrified of losing Meghan.
Prince Harry is scared that history is going to repeat itself
Prince Harry is frightened that history is going to repeat itself. This is something that he stresses during his interviews on "The Me You Can't See." The Duke of Sussex's fears stem from when he was a young boy. He lost his mother back in 1997 when she died in a car accident while her driver was trying to evade paparazzi. At the time, Diana was dating Dodi Fayed, "someone who wasn't white," Harry says, pointing out another similarity.
"My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone who wasn't white. And now look what's happened. It's incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life. Like, the list is growing. And it all comes back to the same people, the same business model, the same industry," Harry said, according to the Daily Mail. He went on to say he doesn't want to lose Meghan because she is the woman that he "could see spending the rest of [his] life with."