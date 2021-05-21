Prince Harry Opens Up About How The Royal Family Reacted To Meghan Markle's Suicidal Thoughts

Prince Harry has spoken out about his famous family's response to his wife, Meghan Markle sharing that she had been experiencing suicidal thoughts. Meghan got extremely candid about her mental health in the couple's now infamous March tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. "I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially because I know how much loss he's suffered, but I knew that if I didn't say it that I would do it," Meghan told Winfrey (per CBS News), candidly confessing there was a time she "just didn't want to be alive anymore."

Meghan also shared how she allegedly went to the royal family — who she referred to as the "institution" — for help, claiming she spoke to "one of the most senior people" about how she was feeling. "I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help, that I had never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere," she claimed, but said she was supposedly told she couldn't because it "wouldn't be good for the institution."

Harry has since opened up more about the royal family's reaction to Meghan's brave mental health confessions. Read on for what he's saying now.