How Prince Harry Used To Feel At Royal Public Events

During "The Me You Can't See," Prince Harry revealed that making public appearances as a young royal gave him intense anxiety — so much so that he would pour with sweat. "One bead of sweat feels like the whole face is pouring down," Harry told Oprah Winfrey (per the Daily Mail).

Harry also discussed how his face would turn bright red and how he felt "two or three degrees warmer than everybody else." The anxiety was so bad that he had to look around during these functions, hoping that he could find someone who was just as anxious. "Every time I meet someone [at an event] ... I am being drained of this energy ... finally I would bump into someone more [emotional] than me and ... be able to speak to them and everything would calm down and I could move on again," he said.

Harry also spoke about how he felt while leaving the house. Consumed by a racing heart in "fight or flight mode," Harry would get upset every time he entered the car or saw a camera. "I would convince myself that my face was bright red and therefore everybody could see how I was feeling," he confessed, adding that the experience left him wondering anxiously what others thought about him.

Fortunately, Harry has also been open about his experiences with therapy and has learned coping mechanisms to deal with mental health issues.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.