The Real Reason Prince Harry Was So Scared To Return To The UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down for a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they expressed some of their concerns with the royal family. The interview, which aired on CBS back on March 7, caused the rift between Harry and his family to grow larger, which is something that Harry figured would happen. What the Duke of Sussex didn't realize was that he was going to be forced to see his family face-to-face about six weeks later. Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, died on April 9, which meant that Harry had to travel to the UK for the funeral services. This also meant that Harry had to see his family — including his father, Prince Charles, and his older brother, Prince William — while tensions — and emotions — were high.

Just about everyone had their eyes on Harry at the funeral, which was televised in various countries. While leaving St. George's Chapel and walking to Windsor Castle, Harry and William shared a chat — and things appeared to be okay between them, which many royal watchers were relieved to see. However, in an interview with the Associated Press ahead of the release of his new series on mental health, Harry shared the truth about how he really felt facing his family for the first time since that interview. Read on for more.