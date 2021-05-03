The Real Reason Charles And William Are Fed Up With Harry
Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry have been at odds for quite some time. Them not seeing eye to eye was something that Harry spoke about during his interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7, according to The Sun. Since that interview, the relationship between Harry and his father and brother has become even more strained. While there have been numerous reports that Harry has spoken to both Charles and William, there have also been numerous reports that things haven't been going so well. A source told Us Weekly, for example, "Unfortunately, Harry and Charles didn't resolve their differences when Harry returned to the U.K. They barely communicated. There definitely continues to be a huge wedge between the two."
And while Harry is back in the United States following Prince Philip's funeral, the tension doesn't seem to have lessened any. However, as Harry is back in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, as they prepare for the birth of their daughter this summer, a royal expert has come forward with a new theory in an effort to uncover the real reason that William and Charles are fed up with Harry. Keep reading to find out more.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be left to 'sort things out on their own,' royal expert says
In an interview with talkRADIO, royal expert Russell Myers attempted to explain the real reason why Prince Charles and Prince William are simply over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to the Daily Mail, Myers said that the royal family sees Harry and Meghan as a "distraction," and that they plan to leave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to "sort things out on their own" moving forward. Why? Myers claims that this is because the royals are ready to get back to focusing on work.
"The rest of the Royal Family are very, very united in trying to get back to business. We have hardly seen them. They have popped up on Zoom calls here and there," Myers said on talkRADIO, according to the Daily Mail. "No one has done the real business of monarchy, which is getting out, being among the people and shining a light on different charities, and travelling the world and the Commonwealth," Myers explained, adding "It's part of getting Britain back on its feet. As far as Harry and Meghan are concerned, I think they will be left to try and sort things out on their own." It will be interesting to see if Myers is correct, or if there are additional reports of Harry having additional conversations with his family in the coming weeks.