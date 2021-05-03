The Real Reason Charles And William Are Fed Up With Harry

Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry have been at odds for quite some time. Them not seeing eye to eye was something that Harry spoke about during his interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back on March 7, according to The Sun. Since that interview, the relationship between Harry and his father and brother has become even more strained. While there have been numerous reports that Harry has spoken to both Charles and William, there have also been numerous reports that things haven't been going so well. A source told Us Weekly, for example, "Unfortunately, Harry and Charles didn't resolve their differences when Harry returned to the U.K. They barely communicated. There definitely continues to be a huge wedge between the two."

And while Harry is back in the United States following Prince Philip's funeral, the tension doesn't seem to have lessened any. However, as Harry is back in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, as they prepare for the birth of their daughter this summer, a royal expert has come forward with a new theory in an effort to uncover the real reason that William and Charles are fed up with Harry. Keep reading to find out more.