Why Prince Harry's Mental Health Series Is 'Another Blow' For The Royal Family
Prince Harry has been incredibly open about his life these days, what he's gone through in the past, and what he hopes for the future. That's why he sat down to talk to Oprah Winfrey in his and Meghan Markle's March 7 bombshell interview, and also why he had an honest chat with Dax Shepard. Now, the prince is working with Oprah once again on a series about mental health. "The Me You Can't See" is a multi-part docuseries from Apple TV+ that is being produced by the royal and media personality. The show "featur[es] illuminating stories that help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being."
"We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human," Harry explained in an Apple TV+ press release. He went on to point out that while the "majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels — and is — very personal," he noted that "the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty."
While other royals — like Prince William and Kate Middleton — support various mental health initiatives, it turns out that Harry's mental health-focused series might actually be another blow for the family.
Prince Harry is changing the world — but at a cost to his family
In Prince Harry's mental health documentary series, "The Me You Can't See," the Duke of Sussex gets extremely honest about his life. He details growing up as a young royal within the family, dealing with all of the tragedy and trauma surrounding his mother Princess Diana's death, and, according to People, he also delves into the ways in which "he's changed as a person since becoming a father with wife Meghan Markle and how much he's grown stronger mentally after years of therapy."
While those topics were surely not easy for Harry to discuss, British journalist and mental health advocate Bryony Gordon explained to People that what the prince has done by helping to dispel the shame about being open about mental health was "an important form of duty." Royal historian Robert Lacey seems to agree, telling the outlet that "[t]he world is a better place for what Harry has done." However, Lacey also noted that "this is another blow for the British crown and royal family" due to him not portraying the institution in the best light.
As another royal insider explained, if Harry "continue[s] to target" the royal family, then it "leaves little room for reconciliation." Honestly, though, it seems like Harry is more concerned with how he can make the biggest difference to those who need it the most.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.