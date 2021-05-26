Why Prince Harry's Mental Health Series Is 'Another Blow' For The Royal Family

Prince Harry has been incredibly open about his life these days, what he's gone through in the past, and what he hopes for the future. That's why he sat down to talk to Oprah Winfrey in his and Meghan Markle's March 7 bombshell interview, and also why he had an honest chat with Dax Shepard. Now, the prince is working with Oprah once again on a series about mental health. "The Me You Can't See" is a multi-part docuseries from Apple TV+ that is being produced by the royal and media personality. The show "featur[es] illuminating stories that help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being."

"We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human," Harry explained in an Apple TV+ press release. He went on to point out that while the "majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels — and is — very personal," he noted that "the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty."

While other royals — like Prince William and Kate Middleton — support various mental health initiatives, it turns out that Harry's mental health-focused series might actually be another blow for the family.