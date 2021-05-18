Prince Charles' Reaction To Harry's Latest Claims Speaks For Itself

Prince Harry seems to have a lot of opinions when it comes to life as a royal. Beyond that, he's apparently not afraid to share those opinions, feelings, and sometimes controversial truths. That's what he did once again when he sat down to chat with Dax Shepard for the actor's "Armchair Expert" podcast in May. During the interview, Harry was willing to address plenty of topics, including his strained relationship with his father, Prince Charles.

"[Charles] treated me the way that he was treated," Harry said during the honest discussion (via Page Six). He also explained, "It's a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway. So we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say, 'You know what? That happened to me I'm going to make sure that doesn't happen to you.'" On that note, he told the host that he intends to raise his son, Archie, differently.

While Harry obviously has strong feelings about his relationship with Charles, there are those who have equally intense feelings about what the duke said about his father. For instance, a former royal butler thinks that Harry is putting the relationship in serious jeopardy, while a royal expert feels like Harry's claims are "groundless." But what was Charles' reaction to what Harry said? Frankly, it might completely surprise you or it might be exactly what you expect by this point in the sticky situation.