How Prince Harry Wants To Parent Archie Differently From How He Was Brought Up

Prince Harry has made a lot of changes to his life in the past few years, and he isn't stopping anytime soon.

One of his biggest changes came when he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royal family members in January 2020. Shortly after, the couple, along with son Archie, relocated from the U.K. to Santa Barbara, California, where they've since worked to distance themselves from their royal status.

Of course, Harry's big changes came at a big cost. Amid speculation of tension between Harry, Meghan, and the rest of the royal family, the drama hit an all-time high when the couple sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview. During this interview, they spared no detail about life as royals, the bullying that Meghan faced from the U.K. media, and even alleged racism within the royal family.

In the aftermath of the interview, things have been even tenser between Harry and his family. While Harry did return home for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, things were reportedly icy between him, Prince William, and Prince Charles.

As it turns out, Harry might be content with keeping distance from his family, especially Charles. Being a father of a young son himself (and soon-to-be father of a daughter), Harry has been reflecting on how he wants to do things differently than his father when it comes to parenting. Keep reading to learn what he said about his parenting style.