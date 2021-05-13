Meghan Told Prince Harry This About Royal Life

Prince Harry told actor Dax Shepard that his life as a royal was a mix "between 'The Truman Show' and living in a zoo," before admitting there was a point in time that he thought about stepping down from his role because of what it did to his mother, Princess Diana, who died in 1997. He explained, "It's the job right? Grin and bear it. Get on with it. I was in my early twenties and I was thinking I don't want this job, I don't want to be here. I don't want to be doing this. Look what it did to my mum, how am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family when I know it's going to happen again."

He also said he sought therapy after meeting Meghan Markle, revealing it changed his whole perspective and "burst" a bubble for him. The prince also recalled something his wife told him about being a royal and what she wanted from life. She said, "You don't need to be a princess, you can create the life that will be better than any princess." He added, "We got together and she was like 'wow, this is very different to what my friends at the beginning said it would be.'"

It seems the couple did find a "better" life for themselves, as Prince Harry explained that living in Los Angeles, he feels "a little bit more free."