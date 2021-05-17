Prince Harry Slammed By Royal Expert Who Says His Claims Are 'Groundless'

Prince Harry is feeling the heat following his appearance on the May 13 episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. The Duke of Sussex seems to be in a ruffling feathers kind of mood ever since he agreed to sit down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey in which he and his wife, Meghan Markle, aired out some dirty laundry about the royal family. And despite reportedly receiving some harsh feedback from members of his family following, Harry hasn't really stopped sharing his opinions about living under the monarchy's rule.

In his most recent interview — the one with Shepard — Harry appeared to throw some shade on his father and on his grandparents. He and Shepard got to talking about his upbringing, mainly raised by Prince Charles after Princess Diana was killed when he was just 12-years-old. When discussing parenting, Harry told Shepard that "there's a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway. As parents we should do be doing the most we can to try and say, 'You know what, that happened to me, I'm going to make sure that doesn't happen to you.'" He told Shepard that he thought a lot about how he was raised, and he believes that his father treated him "the way that he was treated," suggesting that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were partially to blame for how he was raised. Now, a royal expert is calling his bluff. Read on to find out what she said.