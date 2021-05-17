Prince Harry Slammed By Royal Expert Who Says His Claims Are 'Groundless'
Prince Harry is feeling the heat following his appearance on the May 13 episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. The Duke of Sussex seems to be in a ruffling feathers kind of mood ever since he agreed to sit down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey in which he and his wife, Meghan Markle, aired out some dirty laundry about the royal family. And despite reportedly receiving some harsh feedback from members of his family following, Harry hasn't really stopped sharing his opinions about living under the monarchy's rule.
In his most recent interview — the one with Shepard — Harry appeared to throw some shade on his father and on his grandparents. He and Shepard got to talking about his upbringing, mainly raised by Prince Charles after Princess Diana was killed when he was just 12-years-old. When discussing parenting, Harry told Shepard that "there's a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway. As parents we should do be doing the most we can to try and say, 'You know what, that happened to me, I'm going to make sure that doesn't happen to you.'" He told Shepard that he thought a lot about how he was raised, and he believes that his father treated him "the way that he was treated," suggesting that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were partially to blame for how he was raised. Now, a royal expert is calling his bluff. Read on to find out what she said.
Prince Harry called a 'moaning victim' by royal expert
In a new interview with The Sun, royal biographer Angela Levin called out Prince Harry for the "groundless" claims he has been making. After spending "15 months with Harry," she called him "charming and full of mischief." However, she claims that Harry has since "become this moaning victim."
In regard to Harry insinuating that Prince Charles wasn't a great dad, Levin recalled a time when Harry was on Radio 4's Today program and "chose to invite" his father. "They talked very lovingly as father and son. There was a warmth there. So it is extraordinary for Harry to now suggest otherwise," Levin told The Sun. She also pointed out how Harry invited Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas at Sandringham fairly early on in their relationship, quoting the duke saying that his family was the one Meghan "never had." Moreover, Meghan was known to have a special relationship with Harry's father — Prince Charles even walked her down the aisle when she married Harry, since she isn't close to her own father.
"I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, 'Yes, of course, I'll do whatever Meghan needs and I'm here to support you.' For him that's a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and you know he's our father so of course he's gonna be there for us," Harry said in a documentary, according to People magazine.
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle inviting extra media attention into their lives?
Prince Harry's claims that his father treated him the same way that he was treated when he was younger was also something that Angela Levin called out. "Charles didn't treat Harry the way he was treated by his parents, because while the Queen forbade marrying the woman Charles loved, Charles allowed his children to marry the people they had chosen," Levin told The Sun.
She went on to slam claims that Harry wanted to live a private life away from the public eye. She pointed out that Los Angeles "is a strange place to go" for someone who wanted to escape. She went on to tell The Sun that Harry and Meghan Markle are basically inviting in the extra media attention "asking for publicity all the time" because they are doing these interviews in which they are sharing quite a bit about their personal lives.
Levin also took issue with Harry saying that he and Meghan were strapped for cash when they left the UK. "Prince Charles has given Harry and Meghan a lot of money since they decided to leave the United Kingdom for North America. He didn't want them to worry during their first year outside of the Royal family. Charles paid for some of Meghan's ludicrously expensive clothes. For them, nothing is ever enough. They said they wanted to be financially independent, but then complained about not being supported financially," Levin told The Sun.