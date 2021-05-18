Sources Claim Prince Harry's Latest Comments Mirror Similar Ones From Prince Charles
Prince Harry opened up about his childhood and his upbringing during an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast that was posted online on May 13. The Duke of Sussex told Shepard that he wants to be sure to do things differently when it comes to parenting. "Certainly when it comes to parenting, if I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on, basically," he said.
Harry went on to say that there's "a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on" from generation to generation, which he is mindful of when it comes to his children. In speaking about his experience with being raised by his father, Prince Charles, Harry explained that he took a closer look at Charles' background and soon realized that the things his dad may have done or not done are based on how he was raised and the experiences that he went through as a kid. "He's treated me the way he was treated," Harry said on Armchair Expert. As one could probably imagine, this has been one of the most talked about moments from Harry's interview. However, sources have actually drawn a comparison between Harry and his father based on that very quote. Keep reading for more.
Prince Harry and Prince Charles may not be that different from one another after all
Prince Harry and Prince Charles may be at odds at the present time, but, as sources have pointed out, the two aren't actually all that different from one another. According to The Telegraph, Charles has actually made similar claims about his own childhood and upbringing in the past. Back in 1994, the Prince of Wales gave Jonathan Dimbleby permission to write a biography about his life after the two had spoken several times about Charles' personal life. The biography, titled "The Prince of Wales: A Biography," details Charles' "unhappy childhood," according to the Daily Mail.
The biography lays out some details about Charles' life that he himself "laid bare" during his personal talks with Dimbleby, the Daily Mail reports. The site also points out that Harry has been accused of showing a "woeful lack of compassion" and has also "thrown others under the bus" in detailing his past experiences living under the monarchy's rule, but it seems as though Harry is simply handling things differently than his father did, not that the two are on completely different pages. Of course, there is a difference between having a biography written about your life and sitting down with a celebrity for a podcast interview, but times have changed. The main takeaway is that Charles and Harry may not be that different from one another after all.