Sources Claim Prince Harry's Latest Comments Mirror Similar Ones From Prince Charles

Prince Harry opened up about his childhood and his upbringing during an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast that was posted online on May 13. The Duke of Sussex told Shepard that he wants to be sure to do things differently when it comes to parenting. "Certainly when it comes to parenting, if I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on, basically," he said.

Harry went on to say that there's "a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on" from generation to generation, which he is mindful of when it comes to his children. In speaking about his experience with being raised by his father, Prince Charles, Harry explained that he took a closer look at Charles' background and soon realized that the things his dad may have done or not done are based on how he was raised and the experiences that he went through as a kid. "He's treated me the way he was treated," Harry said on Armchair Expert. As one could probably imagine, this has been one of the most talked about moments from Harry's interview. However, sources have actually drawn a comparison between Harry and his father based on that very quote. Keep reading for more.