Former Royal Butler Has Something To Say About Prince Harry And Prince Charles

Prince Harry's revelatory May appearance on the podcast "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard," has caused a number of voices and critics to emerge (or re-emerge). While some, like Piers Morgan, have published op-eds that interpreted remarks made by Harry as a bash against the U.S. Constitution (oh, Piers), others focused on comments made by the Duke of Sussex about his relationship with the royal family at large. A swathe of the episode concentrated on what Harry defined as "generational trauma" within the Windsor brood. He detailed his approach to parenting with his wife Meghan Markle as an attempt to "break the cycle."

Considering Harry classified his particular type of trauma as "genetic pain," there's a good chance he might have been referring to intergenerational trauma, with symptoms including PTSD, anxiety, and depression. Though we don't want to speculate, it's clear his pain is family-based and very real.

Many have thoughts on Harry's disclosures on "Armchair Expert" — including Grant Harrold, a former butler who worked for the royal family and Prince Charles, Harry's father. Per Page Six, Harrold divulged in the documentary, "Charles & Harry: Father and Son Divided" about what he thinks Harry's most recent commentary could do to his relationship with Charles and the overall family rift. Read on to find out more.