Piers Morgan Lashes Out At Prince Harry's Latest Comments

It seems as though Piers Morgan has added another chapter to the saga of his one-sided feud with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following a recent media appearance by the latter. Harry's main offense? Supposedly bashing the U.S. Constitution — at least in the eyes of this UK-based broadcaster.

During a revelatory May appearance on the podcast "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard," both guest and host broached the subject of the First Amendment while discussing the former senior royal's experience with the media upon first moving to Los Angeles, Calif. in early 2020. While the First Amendment includes a slew of protections like freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom to assemble, and freedom of the press, it seems Harry was specifically speaking to the last off the list.

"I've got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers," Harry said on-air. While the Duke of Sussex followed up the comment with "[not wanting] to start going down the First Amendment route because that's a huge subject and one which I don't understand because I've only been here a short time," he added that to him, it seems "you can find a loophole in anything [..] exploit what's not said rather than uphold what is said." After the episode went live, Morgan found a way to lash out at Harry in a lengthy, public display of ire. Scroll down for more.