Royal Expert Makes A Bold Claim About Prince Harry's Impact On The Queen

In a sit-down with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast that was uploaded on May 13, Prince Harry discussed what he called "generational trauma." The Duke of Sussex told Shepard that being born into the royal family "you inherit every element of it without choice," which is something that irked him once he became an adult. He said that once he was in his early 20s, he realized that this wasn't the life he wanted to live. He also discussed his upbringing, and a need to "break the cycle" when it comes to parenting his own children — a comment that received quite a bit of media attention over the past few days.

"I don't think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on, basically," the duke told Shepard during his Armchair Expert appearance. He went on to say that "it's a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on," before saying that he "started to piece it together" to figure out that the way his dad was raised caused him to treat Harry "the way he was treated." Read on to find out how this slight dig at Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip could have a big impact.