Piers Morgan Lashes Out At Meghan Markle For Writing A Children's Book
Piers Morgan is one of Meghan Markle's biggest critics, but he didn't start out that way. After Meghan admitted to being a fan of Morgan's on social media in 2015, the pair struck up a friendship that involved going out for drinks at Morgan's favorite British pub, according to The Daily Record. In 2017, Morgan called Meghan "an old mate" on "Good Morning Britain." He added (per The Daily Record), "My take on her was she's very beautiful, she's very intelligent ... I was really impressed. I thought she was a very nice woman, very suited to Harry and different, biracial, an actress."
However, all that nice sentiment eventually went out the window, with Morgan appearing to be hurt that Meghan "ghosted" him once she began dating Prince Harry (via Insider). The relationship further soured as Morgan criticized the couple throughout their engagement. In 2018, he attacked Meghan in a Daily Mail piece in which he labeled the Duchess of Sussex as, "a ruthless social climbing actress who has landed the role of her life and is determined to milk it for all she can."
As of this writing, Morgan is back to his old ways and penning harsh critiques of Prince Harry's wife in the Daily Mail. This time, he's lashing out at Meghan for writing a children's book! So, what did he have to say?
Piers Morgan accuses Meghan Markle of 'staggering hypocrisy'
On May 4, 2021, Meghan announced her first children's book, "The Bench," is set to be published on June 8. In a press release, she revealed it "explores the bond between fathers and sons" and is inspired by a Father's Day poem she wrote for her husband, Prince Harry. The announcement was met with mostly positive reception, but Piers Morgan wasted no time in accusing Meghan of "staggering hypocrisy" in a column for the Daily Mail.
"The whole notion of Meghan Markle dishing out advice to anyone about the relationship between fathers and children is absolutely ridiculous given the appalling relationships she and her husband have with their fathers," Morgan wrote, referencing Meghan's estranged relationship with her father Thomas Markle. "Yet her brazen decision to do it anyway is so sadly typical of a woman whose tendency for staggering hypocrisy is only matched by her extraordinary tone-deafness," he continued. "If she really cared about father-child relationships, she'd take a chauffeur-driven limousine on the hour-long trip to see her own father who's never even met either Harry or Archie."
Then, Morgan brought up the Oprah Winfrey tell-all interview, writing, "And if she really cared about father-child relationships, she would never have trashed Harry's family on global TV in the horrible way that she did, causing yet more damage, possibly irreparably, to Harry's relationship with his own father."
Phew! Judging from the scathing tone, these two won't be patching things up anytime soon.