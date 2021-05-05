Piers Morgan Lashes Out At Meghan Markle For Writing A Children's Book

Piers Morgan is one of Meghan Markle's biggest critics, but he didn't start out that way. After Meghan admitted to being a fan of Morgan's on social media in 2015, the pair struck up a friendship that involved going out for drinks at Morgan's favorite British pub, according to The Daily Record. In 2017, Morgan called Meghan "an old mate" on "Good Morning Britain." He added (per The Daily Record), "My take on her was she's very beautiful, she's very intelligent ... I was really impressed. I thought she was a very nice woman, very suited to Harry and different, biracial, an actress."

However, all that nice sentiment eventually went out the window, with Morgan appearing to be hurt that Meghan "ghosted" him once she began dating Prince Harry (via Insider). The relationship further soured as Morgan criticized the couple throughout their engagement. In 2018, he attacked Meghan in a Daily Mail piece in which he labeled the Duchess of Sussex as, "a ruthless social climbing actress who has landed the role of her life and is determined to milk it for all she can."

As of this writing, Morgan is back to his old ways and penning harsh critiques of Prince Harry's wife in the Daily Mail. This time, he's lashing out at Meghan for writing a children's book! So, what did he have to say?