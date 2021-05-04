Meghan Markle Reveals New Details About Her First Children's Book

These days, a lot of the buzz around Meghan Markle has to do with the nature of her relationship with the royal family. However, she's actually been incredibly busy with plenty of other things since she left behind her life as a senior royal who worked on behalf of the monarchy. Along with landing a new job with Disney, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have also signed a deal with both Netflix and inked a contract with Spotify. On top of that, the former actor could always thrill her fans by reviving her old blog, The Tig.

Of course, Meghan also spends a lot of her time focusing on another one of her roles and major responsibilities. Indeed, we're referring to the fact that she's a dedicated mom. Along with parenting her son, Archie (who happens to resemble his royal dad), Meghan and Harry are expecting a baby girl.

Now, it looks like Meghan is combining her writing skills and her familiarity with kids by publishing her first children's book. And it's not just any children's book. It happens to be one that gives us a glimpse at Harry's bond with Archie. Read on to find out more about why you might want to read this book yourself, even if you don't have kids in your life.