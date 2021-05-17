The Real Reason Prince Harry's Latest Comments Are Sparking A Huge Backlash

Prince Harry's May 13 sit-down with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast is still making headlines days later. The Duke of Sussex's interview went viral shortly after it was uploaded online. Not only did Harry talk about his experience living under the monarchy's rule, but his candid responses to Shepard's questions about his life — and life in general — turned heads. Harry discussed his upbringing in regard to his father's parenting skills, noting that he plans to "break the cycle" with his own kids, throwing shade at Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. What he said was so controversial, in fact, that palace aides reportedly want he and Meghan Markle to give up their royal titles, according to the Daily Mail.

And while media outlets seemed to hone in on Harry's personal experiences, there's something else that he said — something about the United States — that has sparked a huge backlash. The duke has only lived in the U.S. for a little more than one year, so there are clearly some things that he's still learning. Not only is there a different way of life living across the pond, but Harry is also living his life as a celebrity rather than a royal. And, apparently, there's one thing he just doesn't understand: The First Amendment. His comments on the subject had Twitter in an uproar. Read on for more.