How Prince Harry Really Feels About His New Series On Mental Health

Prince Harry is very excited about the new series, a source telling Us Weekly that it's a "passion project" for him. "Mental health is something he has struggled with, and Harry's work on his new show has given him a great satisfaction. Harry may be traveling to L.A. and to San Francisco for work in the coming weeks but in a safe and responsible way," the source added.

A source also told Us Weekly that the Duke of Sussex has taken on the role of providing for his family after they decided to relocate to California. "Harry is the ideal partner, taking care of Archie and working to provide for his family. Harry has taken to being a provider both inside the home and outside of the home in his work life," a source told the outlet. Harry has other projects lined up with Spotify and Netflix, and he has also been working with BetterUp and Aspen Institute. He seems determined to succeed after he says the royal family "literally cut [him] off financially," according to BBC News.

"From my perspective all I needed was enough money to be able to pay for security, to keep my family safe," he told Oprah Winfrey during their interview that aired on March 7, according to BBC News. Now, it seems as though Harry is well on his way to earning a living all on his own.