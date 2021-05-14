How Prince Harry Really Feels About His New Series On Mental Health
Prince Harry teamed up with Oprah Winfrey for a new series about mental health that is set to stream on Apple TV+ beginning May 21. The docuseries, titled "The Me You Can't See," will feature Harry and Oprah as they "guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles," according to Apple TV+ Press. There will be a few celebrity guests on the show, including Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan, and Phoenix Suns' Langston Galloway. According to the Apple TV+ description, "The Me You Can't See" "transcends culture, age, gender and socioeconomic status to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone."
Harry seems very passionate about the new series, in which he will share his own experiences dealing with mental health issues. "We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences, but our shared experience is that we are all human," Harry said ahead of the premiere, according to The Telegraph. "The Me You Can't See" is thought to be very near-and-dear to Harry's heart, and in a May 14 report, a source told Us Weekly just how much this new series means to the Duke of Sussex. Read on for more.
'The Me You Can't See' is a 'passion project' for Prince Harry
Prince Harry is very excited about the new series, a source telling Us Weekly that it's a "passion project" for him. "Mental health is something he has struggled with, and Harry's work on his new show has given him a great satisfaction. Harry may be traveling to L.A. and to San Francisco for work in the coming weeks but in a safe and responsible way," the source added.
A source also told Us Weekly that the Duke of Sussex has taken on the role of providing for his family after they decided to relocate to California. "Harry is the ideal partner, taking care of Archie and working to provide for his family. Harry has taken to being a provider both inside the home and outside of the home in his work life," a source told the outlet. Harry has other projects lined up with Spotify and Netflix, and he has also been working with BetterUp and Aspen Institute. He seems determined to succeed after he says the royal family "literally cut [him] off financially," according to BBC News.
"From my perspective all I needed was enough money to be able to pay for security, to keep my family safe," he told Oprah Winfrey during their interview that aired on March 7, according to BBC News. Now, it seems as though Harry is well on his way to earning a living all on his own.