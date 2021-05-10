Prince Harry Just Said This About Grief

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have teamed up for an upcoming Apple TV+ series that will be focused on mental health. The new show is called "The Me You Can't See," and will be available for streaming beginning on Friday, May 21, according to Deadline. The Duke of Sussex and the talk show mogul will sit down with celebrity guests — including Lady Gaga and actor Glenn Close — to have "conversations [that] will attempt to destigmatize the highly misunderstood subject of mental health and empower viewers at home. The producers partnered with experts and organizations around the world to shed light on different pathways to treatment," Deadline reports.

Both Harry and Oprah spoke out about what they hope to accomplish with "The Me You Can't See," ahead of the series premiere. Oprah said that there is an "immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty," according to the Daily Mail, but what Harry had to say about grief may have been something that he has experienced on a personal level. Read on to find out what Harry had to say.