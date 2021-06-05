The Real Reason Queen Elizabeth Won't Cut Prince Harry Off
It is safe to say that the interviews that Prince Harry has done in 2021 have been unsettling for the royal family. From his sit-down with Oprah Winfrey back on March 7, to his chat with Dax Shepard on the May 13 episode of Armchair Expert, Harry has been voicing his feelings and thoughts about his family openly for months, and some of the things that he has said have been damaging to the royal family's image. The Duke of Sussex has also opened up about his struggle with mental health over the years, teaming up with Oprah Winfrey for an AppleTV+ docu-series titled "The Me You Can't See," and uncovering more private experiences of his life living under the monarchy's rule.
Through all of this, the royal family has remained tight-lipped. Not one member of the family has spoken out negatively about Harry or Meghan Markle after the palace released a brief statement earlier this year, vowing to handle things in private, according to BBC News. Several royal experts have weighed in on the stress that Harry has caused his family, and there's even "huge pressure" for the Duke of Sussex and his wife to give up their royal titles, according to Express. However, Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, doesn't seem to be in any kind of rush to punish her grandson or to make him feel more isolated than he probably already does. On June 3, royal commentator Angela Levin revealed why that might be. Read on for more.
The royal family may be worried about Prince Harry
Prince Harry has always spoken very highly of his grandmother, and it is believed that the two have a very close relationship. While that relationship may be strained now that Harry has stepped down as a senior member of the royal family and move out of the UK, one royal expert claims that Queen Elizabeth is still thought to be very protective of her grandson. Royal expert Angela Levin tweeted that she believes Harry's family is worried about him, and that's why they haven't actually cut him completely out of their lives. "My view is that Harry's family in London are very worried about his mental health and think slamming the royal door in his face could have devastating consequences," Levin wrote.
As Page Six points out, the comments come on the heels of a report that the queen would "absolutely" be extending an invite to her Platinum Jubilee to Harry. The celebration is set to kick off in June 2022, and many have already been wondering if Harry will be in attendance. While Harry may be on the fence about whether or not he should attend, it seems certain that he will be invited at the very least.