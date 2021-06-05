The Real Reason Queen Elizabeth Won't Cut Prince Harry Off

It is safe to say that the interviews that Prince Harry has done in 2021 have been unsettling for the royal family. From his sit-down with Oprah Winfrey back on March 7, to his chat with Dax Shepard on the May 13 episode of Armchair Expert, Harry has been voicing his feelings and thoughts about his family openly for months, and some of the things that he has said have been damaging to the royal family's image. The Duke of Sussex has also opened up about his struggle with mental health over the years, teaming up with Oprah Winfrey for an AppleTV+ docu-series titled "The Me You Can't See," and uncovering more private experiences of his life living under the monarchy's rule.

Through all of this, the royal family has remained tight-lipped. Not one member of the family has spoken out negatively about Harry or Meghan Markle after the palace released a brief statement earlier this year, vowing to handle things in private, according to BBC News. Several royal experts have weighed in on the stress that Harry has caused his family, and there's even "huge pressure" for the Duke of Sussex and his wife to give up their royal titles, according to Express. However, Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, doesn't seem to be in any kind of rush to punish her grandson or to make him feel more isolated than he probably already does. On June 3, royal commentator Angela Levin revealed why that might be. Read on for more.