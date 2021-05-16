Palace Aides Reportedly Want Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Do This

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family in early 2020, according to People magazine. The two agreed to a "one-year transitional period," which was reviewed in 2021. In a statement, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry and Meghan would not be returning to the UK. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family. Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the statement read, according to People.

Also in 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to sit down with Oprah Winfrey to air out their grievances caused by some members of Harry's family. That interview, which aired back on March 7, went viral, and caused a stir amongst several royals, including Harry's father, Prince Charles, and his older brother, Prince William. In addition, Harry chatted with Dax Shepard during an episode of the actor's Armchair Expert podcast that was uploaded on May 13. In that candid interview, the duke revealed his true feelings about living under the monarchy's rule. This reportedly made palace officials even more unhappy and it's now being reported that they want Harry and Meghan to make a change. Read on to find out more.