Did Prince Harry Ask For Permission To Use The Name Lilibet?

Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor has arrived and already has her parents gushing that "she is more than [they] could have ever imagined." According to the Archewell website, the youngest royal made her entrance on "June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA." The little one "weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home." She is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child and has a big brother Archie Harrison Mountbatten, who had his second birthday on May 6.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose strong family names for their little girl. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," the statement reads. How cute is that! "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," it went on to explain. It seems as if Lili has been named after two women who have both made an indelible impression on the world at large.

The Mirror reported that royal expert Angela Levin appeared on "Good Morning Britain," where she blasted Harry and Meghan for being "rude" and "demeaning" to the queen. She felt that the monarch had likely been "blindsided" by the choice of name. Of course, the question on everyone's lips is how the great-grandmother is taking the news that she has a new namesake.