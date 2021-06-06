Here Are The Celebrity Friends Lilibet Diana Will Grow Up With

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet Diana, has arrived, and she's already breaking boundaries in the British royal family. According to CNN, Lilibet Diana is "the most senior royal in the line of succession to have been born overseas." But, of course, as Lili was born in California and will be raised there, she'll make friends with other celebrity kids instead of playing with other royals.

Lilibet Diana is eighth in the line of succession to the British throne, and if she lived in the U.K., she'd probably be BFFs with her cousins. According to the Daily Mail, Lili has several royal cousins near her age. Per the outlet, there are "Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall's sons (born in February and May, respectively) and Princess Beatrice's new baby (due this autumn) born just a few months apart from Lilibet."

In addition to Lili's royal cousins, there are friends close to the royal family with young children. According to the Daily Mail, royal family friend Violet von Westenholz is the mother of a two-year-old girl. And Prince Harry's close friend and Archie's godfather, Charlie van Straubenzee, and his wife Daisy have a daughter born in 2020. Keep reading to learn more about the celebrity friends Lilibet Diana will likely grow up with.