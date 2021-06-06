Here Are The Celebrity Friends Lilibet Diana Will Grow Up With
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet Diana, has arrived, and she's already breaking boundaries in the British royal family. According to CNN, Lilibet Diana is "the most senior royal in the line of succession to have been born overseas." But, of course, as Lili was born in California and will be raised there, she'll make friends with other celebrity kids instead of playing with other royals.
Lilibet Diana is eighth in the line of succession to the British throne, and if she lived in the U.K., she'd probably be BFFs with her cousins. According to the Daily Mail, Lili has several royal cousins near her age. Per the outlet, there are "Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall's sons (born in February and May, respectively) and Princess Beatrice's new baby (due this autumn) born just a few months apart from Lilibet."
In addition to Lili's royal cousins, there are friends close to the royal family with young children. According to the Daily Mail, royal family friend Violet von Westenholz is the mother of a two-year-old girl. And Prince Harry's close friend and Archie's godfather, Charlie van Straubenzee, and his wife Daisy have a daughter born in 2020. Keep reading to learn more about the celebrity friends Lilibet Diana will likely grow up with.
Lilibet Diana has famous next-door neighbors
Lilibet Diana will have a posh group of celebrity kids to play with living in Montecito, California. Lili's next-door neighbors are actor Orlando Bloom, singer Katy Perry, and their daughter Daisy Dove, born in August 2020. Because Lili's dad is British and Daisy's dad is British, the two girls will likely be fast friends.
According to Hello!, Harry and Meghan have already struck up a friendship with Bloom and Perry, but that bond will likely increase because their daughters are so close in age. During an interview on Dax Shepard's podcast "Armchair Expert," Prince Harry mentioned he and British ex-pat Bloom started texting in each other because of the paparazzi.
And one of Lilibet's future friends hasn't moved in yet. According to the Daily Mail, one of Meghan Markle's closest friends, fashion designer Misha Nonoo, is looking for a home near Meghan and Harry. The British designer introduced the royal couple, and she's expecting a daughter. Nonoo and her husband, Mikey Hess, currently live in New York. The couple welcomed son Leo in March 2020 and are expecting a baby girl this year.