The Truth About Prince Harry And Orlando Bloom

On May 13, Prince Harry sat down with actor Dax Shepard and producer Monica Padman on their podcast "Armchair Expert" to discuss a variety of subjects, including his early relationship with Meghan Markle and the importance of mental health and therapy. "Armchair Expert" is "a podcast that celebrates the messiness of being human," according to its official website, and releases new episodes on Mondays and Thursdays. It started in 2018, per Variety, and "features in-depth interviews with celebrities, artists, authors, and experts." They have sat down with many different people, like John Legend, Dr. Jane Goodall, and Tom Brady, to name just a few.

Prince Harry seems to fit right in with the list of incredible people "Armchair Expert" has had on the show. During the podcast, Harry touched on many different things, but focused on just how to approach mental health issues, his privilege growing up, and how "healing it is to perform a service for someone," per the podcast's official website. He also spoke about the existence of unconscious bias in everybody's life — including his own — and how his military service "opened his eyes to the trauma people face around the world." He also told Shepard and Padman that he believed mental health to be much more important than physical health.

Finally, he opened up about his relationship with actor Orlando Bloom. Keep reading to find out just what the prince said about the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor.