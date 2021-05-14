The Truth About Prince Harry And Orlando Bloom
On May 13, Prince Harry sat down with actor Dax Shepard and producer Monica Padman on their podcast "Armchair Expert" to discuss a variety of subjects, including his early relationship with Meghan Markle and the importance of mental health and therapy. "Armchair Expert" is "a podcast that celebrates the messiness of being human," according to its official website, and releases new episodes on Mondays and Thursdays. It started in 2018, per Variety, and "features in-depth interviews with celebrities, artists, authors, and experts." They have sat down with many different people, like John Legend, Dr. Jane Goodall, and Tom Brady, to name just a few.
Prince Harry seems to fit right in with the list of incredible people "Armchair Expert" has had on the show. During the podcast, Harry touched on many different things, but focused on just how to approach mental health issues, his privilege growing up, and how "healing it is to perform a service for someone," per the podcast's official website. He also spoke about the existence of unconscious bias in everybody's life — including his own — and how his military service "opened his eyes to the trauma people face around the world." He also told Shepard and Padman that he believed mental health to be much more important than physical health.
Finally, he opened up about his relationship with actor Orlando Bloom. Keep reading to find out just what the prince said about the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor.
Prince Harry said he and Orlando Bloom are friends
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from being working senior members of the royal family, they indicated they would be splitting their time between North America and the United Kingdom, per the BBC. While they originally moved to Canada, they eventually settled in southern California. They ultimately landed in Montecito, an affluent community on the southern coast of Santa Barbara that is home to all sorts of "Hollywood royalty" like Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bridges, Brad Pitt, and more, per Santa Barbara's official website. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also neighbors with actor Orlando Bloom, with whom Harry stated he has formed a friendship.
In fact, Bloom and the duke seem to have forged a bond over a shared concern about paparazzi. As Harry said on "Armchair Expert," Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast (via People), he and Bloom "keep in contact because of the paparazzi." He shared that Bloom looks out for who may be posted outside the Sussexes' home to try and take photos of the couple and their son, Archie. Bloom even went so far as to send Harry a photograph taken by his security of a man that was lying in the back of his truck with a "massive camera." Bloom, who is also a father and from the U.K., seems to be looking out for his new neighbors. It's nice to see the duke and duchess have some friends in their new home.