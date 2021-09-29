Why Is Prince William Teaming Up With Mike Bloomberg?

Back in January 2020, Prince William announced the launch of an environmental initiative called The Earshot Prize, which will reward five winners a year over a decade — all with the goal of solving today's biggest environmental problems. As explained on its website, the prize was inspired by JFK's Moon Shot, "which united millions of people around an organising goal to put man on the moon." Now, Prince William hopes to do the same in a massive effort to "repair our planet" by focusing on five "'Earthshots' – simple but ambitious goals for our planet which, if achieved by 2030, will improve life for us all, for generations to come."

On Wednesday, the Duke of Cambridge recruited former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg to help his cause and the pair published an op-ed in USA Today, noting how "an hour of change and challenge is upon us." They proclaimed that "science tells us that this is the decade to act – and that waiting is not an option" and warned that "without bold and decisive action," future generations will ask: "How could they advance so far in space while leaving their own planet – and their own communities – so vulnerable?" ​​

The first round of Earshot winners will be announced next month and Bloomberg tweeted he was "glad" to be part of the project and vowed to use his "network of philanthropic, business and government leaders to help scale and replicate the winners' solutions."