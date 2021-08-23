Why Prince Harry's Choice Of Transportation Is Raising Eyebrows

Prince Harry made an unexpected appearance at a polo match on August 19, where he played for the first time in several years, as reported by People. The Duke of Sussex flew from his home in Santa Barbara, California, to Aspen for the charity event, leaving wife Meghan Markle home with the kiddos, Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 2.5 months. Harry's team, Sentebale, played in a tournament against the Royal Salute Team and U.S. Polo Assn. Team. He proudly scored two goals during the match and helped his team win 3-0 against their opponents, proving a few years out of the saddle didn't set him back much.

The Duke is co-founder of Sentebale, which was brought into existence back in 2006 to aid children in Lesotho, Botswana, and Malawi who suffer from HIV, making it just one of the prince's many charity projects. The proceeds from the tournaments are directed to the charity. In a statement, Harry said (per People), "The Sentebale Polo Cup is critical to securing the funds needed to advance this important mission, and I'm thrilled to be able to support Sentebale ... through a separate charitable donation."

Although the polo match proved to be successful for Prince Harry in bringing in more funds to help children, he didn't escape the event unscathed. In fact, Harry attracted plenty of public disapproval regarding the means of transportation that he chose for the trip. Keep reading to find out what it was and why public opinion was unfavorable.