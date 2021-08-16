Is Prince Harry Really Going To Return To The UK?

Prince Harry returned to the UK twice in 2021. The Duke of Sussex flew into London back in April in order to attend his grandfather's funeral. Two months later, he hopped on a jet and arrived in the UK ahead of a statue unveiling in honor of his mother, Princess Diana. These visits mark Harry's first two trips back to the UK since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved out in early 2020. Each time that Harry has traveled to London, the media has been watching his every move; an ongoing rift with his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, make for some very interesting headlines.

Harry was been back home in Montecito with Meghan and the couple's two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, since early July. Rumors about when he might return to the UK next have been swirling for weeks, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Duke of Sussex will be on-hand for another event honoring his late mother scheduled for September. Now, it sounds like Harry may have more than one upcoming trip to the UK planned for 2021. Keep reading to find out more.