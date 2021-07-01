Who Are The Three Children With Princess Diana As Part Of Her New Statue?
A new statue of Princess Diana has been unveiled at the Sunken Garden on the grounds of Kensington Palace on July 1. Prince William and Prince Harry commissioned the statue back in 2017 — around the 20th anniversary of Diana's death, according to BBC News. The completion of the statue was delayed due to the coronavirus, but it has been uncovered on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday. "Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," William and Harry said in a joint statement, according to People magazine. "Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy," the statement continued.
The statue was sculpted by Ian Rank-Broadley, according to Cosmopolitan, and features Diana wearing a belted dress while standing with three children around her. Since the unveiling occurred, many people are wondering who the three children are. There are two boys and a girl, which led some to think they were symbolic of William's three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, but that actually isn't the case. Keep reading to find out who the three children are meant to depict.
Princess Diana is joined by three children in a bronze statue
It seems the three children standing with Princess Diana aren't meant to resemble anyone specific. According to the Independent, the three children are simply meant to represent "the universality and generational impact" of the work that Diana did. Diana spent a great deal of her time giving back to those less fortunate, people who were sick, and, of course, children. "Throughout her life, Diana devoted herself to serving others, especially those without a voice. She was President or Patron of over 100 charities as a part of her royal duties, many of which did work on behalf of homeless and disabled people, children, and people with HIV/AIDS," the Diana's Legacy website reads.
In the front of the bronze statue, there is a stone that features a poem that was inspired by The Measure of A Man. "These are the units to measure the worth. Of this woman as a woman regardless of birth. Not what was her station? But had she a heart? How did she play her God-given part?" the inscription reads, according to the Independent.