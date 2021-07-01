Who Are The Three Children With Princess Diana As Part Of Her New Statue?

A new statue of Princess Diana has been unveiled at the Sunken Garden on the grounds of Kensington Palace on July 1. Prince William and Prince Harry commissioned the statue back in 2017 — around the 20th anniversary of Diana's death, according to BBC News. The completion of the statue was delayed due to the coronavirus, but it has been uncovered on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday. "Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," William and Harry said in a joint statement, according to People magazine. "Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy," the statement continued.

The statue was sculpted by Ian Rank-Broadley, according to Cosmopolitan, and features Diana wearing a belted dress while standing with three children around her. Since the unveiling occurred, many people are wondering who the three children are. There are two boys and a girl, which led some to think they were symbolic of William's three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, but that actually isn't the case. Keep reading to find out who the three children are meant to depict.