How Prince William And Prince Harry Worked Together On Princess Diana's Statue

The late Princess Diana — mother of Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as a beloved figure around the world — would have celebrated her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021. That's why her sons chose that date to unveil a statue they had created for the mother that they adored so very much.

According to the BBC, the statue of Diana "was commissioned by the princes in 2017 to mark the 20th anniversary of their mother's death and to 'recognize her positive impact.'" The work of artist Ian Rank-Broadley, "whose portrait of the Queen appears on all UK coins," the piece will be located in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. The Daily Mail noted that the garden "was one of Princess Diana's favorite spots for reflection." In that light, it seems fitting that William and Harry explained that they hope the statue will help visitors "reflect on [Diana's] life and her legacy," adding, "Our mother touched so many lives."

Although William and Harry's relationship has been strained over the years, they were seemingly able to put their differences aside in order to create this touching tribute to their mother. Read on to find out how they did just that!