Did Meghan Markle Just Lay The Groundwork For Starting A Media Empire?

Before Meghan Markle met and fell in love with Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex, she was a television star on the legal drama "Suits." And while she might not have had the same A-list status as some celebrity philanthropists like Angelina Jolie, she still made an effort to be as involved as possible in humanitarian work, per BBC News. She worked with the UN's Women's Political Participation and Leadership initiative, visited India with World Vision, and started a global conversation about period poverty during a trip to Africa in 2017, per Time.

But it wasn't until she married into the royal family that Markle gained a big enough platform to really bring attention to the charitable causes close to her heart. And now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their own charitable foundation with Archewell, along with multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify, there's some speculation that this former television star is laying the groundwork for perhaps her biggest move yet.

In fact, Markle's reported next move is so big that some people are even calling her the next Oprah Winfrey. To find out why, keep reading below!