Royal Expert Makes Bold Claims About Meghan Markle

About a year after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the United States after stepping down as senior members of the royal family, they decided to do an interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they candidly told their side of the story — providing the public with some of the reasons why they felt they needed to leave the UK. In that interview, which aired back on March 7, Meghan revealed that she struggled with mental illness — to the point where she was suicidal. "Look, I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he has suffered, but I knew that if I didn't say it, then I would do it. I just didn't want to be alive anymore," Meghan told Oprah, according to NBC News.

Meghan also revealed that there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he [was] born" within The Firm, though she and Harry declined to share who, specifically, voiced these concerns. Alas, these are just a handful of the reasons that Meghan and Harry decided they needed a change. Of course, there are some people who don't believe these claims, and a royal expert by the name of Phil Dampier is the latest on that list. Read on to find out the bold claims that he made about the Duchess of Sussex.