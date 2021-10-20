What Did Prince William And Kate Middleton Just Do To Honor Princess Diana?

Prince William and his brother Prince Harry previously honored their mother on what would have been her 60th birthday. The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex came together on July 1 to unveil a statue of Princess Diana that they had commissioned back in 2017, according to BBC News. The bronze statue was erected in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, and featured a depiction of a modern-day Diana surrounded by three young children, showing her strong ability to bond with others — and to represent the charity work she did, especially through organizations that supported kids, People magazine reported.

"Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," the brothers said in a joint statement, according to CNN. "Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy," the statement continued.

After the unveiling, Express reported that Harry left straight away, heading out after about 20 minutes. Harry flew back to the U.S. the very next day. Fast forward three months, and Prince William, joined by his wife, Kate Middleton, came together for another event involving the new statue. Read on to learn more.