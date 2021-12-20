Queen Elizabeth's Plans For Christmas Might Be Up In The Air

Christmas is a special time for the British royal family. Queen Elizabeth II likes to spread joy during the most magical time of the year, making sure to reward her 550-strong staff, according to Reader's Digest. The queen gives each of them a gift or a book voucher in amounts that vary depending on their seniority, all of which are paired with a card signed by her and, until his death in April 2021, Prince Philip, the report detailed. And that's not all: Elizabeth also orders 1,500 puddings, which they share among them. Members of the royal family also ensure that those less fortunate have the means to feel festive around the holidays by hosting Christmas parties for the charities they support, according to Town & Country.

When it comes to their own family, the royals make room in their agendas to spend as much time as possible with one another. Every year, the queen hosts a pre-Christmas luncheon at Buckingham Palace a few days ahead of December 25 as an opportunity to gather their entire extended family before they each go off to celebrate with their immediate circles. To accommodate the 70-something crowd, the queen sets up around seven tables (and the royal kids stay in a room of their own entirely), Princess Anne's son-in-law, Mike Tindall, said on the podcast "The Good, The Bad and The Rugby" (via Cosmopolitan). But this year, Elizabeth's Christmas plans aren't as straightforward as they have been for most of her reign.