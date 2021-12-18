Why Doesn't Prince George Ever Sit With The Queen At Christmas Lunch?
Kids do the darndest things, don't they? Just take a look at Prince William and Kate Middleton's bunch of little ones. With 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis in tow, an abundance of shenanigans is sure to follow the Cambridges for years to come. Take, for example, Prince George's meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2016.
That year, upon meeting Trudeau, the then-3-year-old George retreated into childlike shyness and refused to return the PM's high-five advances, setting Twitter ablaze. One user wrote, "I applaud Prince George for exposing the myth that kids are dying to high five with approval seeking adults." But the antics didnn't stop there. Following Prince Louis' royal christening in 2018, Princess Charlotte felt the need to tell cameras they were "not coming" to the after-party. The gall!
And as Prince Louis grows up, it turns out he's not much different from his zany siblings. A royal insider revealed that Louis "has a cheeky streak just like his little sister," as "the two of them really enjoy being center of attention" (per Closer Weekly). With all of their collective hullabaloo, it raises a curious question about how the children conduct themselves when the cameras aren't rolling. Perhaps great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II has some thoughts...
Prince George and his siblings don't sit with Queen Elizabeth II for this reason
Lunchtime as a royal must be quite the experience. With a massive family, wide resources, and undeniably great foods, Queen Elizabeth definitely knows how to throw a banger. But, of course, with so many family members around, you have to accommodate for everyone — including the children! And how exactly do you accommodate Prince William and Kate Middleton's wacky bunch?
Well, as it turns out, Mike Tindall spilled the beans about the royal's Christmas Lunch on his podcast "The Good, The Bad and The Rugby." Tindall, who's married to the queen's granddaughter, Zara Phillips, noted he previously sat at "Prince Charles's table, [and] it was lovely" (via Yahoo!). "This is the family lunch, there were seven tables so there must have been about 70 of us there," he noted, adding, "The kiddies have their own little one in a different room."
It makes sense, especially amidst the pandemic, to keep people separate. (Canceling is also an option, too). Regardless of where they sit, however, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all possess a wide-ranging palette for foods. Kate revealed that the kids enjoy making cheesy pasta and pizza, as George and Charlotte "love [the latter] because they can get their hands messy" (via GoodtoKnow). In a separate interview, Kate revealed they also love vegetables, stating, "We've got carrots, beans, beetroot — a massive favourite — Louis absolutely loves beetroot."